Woman busted outside Highland with 5 kilos of heroin gets prison sentence

A Mexican woman will spend five years in prison on a conviction of intent to sell heroin.
Martha Gamboa-Madrid, 49, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison on a charge of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute it.
Illinois State Police stopped Gamboa-Madrid's vehicle on Interstate 70 near Highland in June 2017 and found a concealed compartment with more than 5 kilograms of heroin.
Gamboa-Madrid is a Mexican citizen who was in the United States on a legal nonresident visitor visa, which has been revoked due to her arrest.
