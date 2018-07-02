Carbondale man charged with threatening attack on recruitment center

A Carbondale man has been charged with threatening to blow up a military recruitment center.
George Rita II, 42, of Carbondale, was charged June 29 with posting a threatening message to an FBI tip line in West Virginia, allegedly threatening to go to an Illinois military recruiting center and blow it up. It was not known which center was threatened.
FBI agents tracked the internet connection to Rita’s Carbondale apartment, according to a release issued Monday by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.
The specific charge is maliciously conveying false information regarding a bomb threat, which carries penalties up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. Rita remains in federal custody after appearing in court Monday.
