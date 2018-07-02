Wood River woman accused of stabbing live-in boyfriend

A Wood River woman has been charged with allegedly stabbing her live-in boyfriend.
Susan Dublo, 58, of Wood River, has been charged with aggravated domestic battery. The man called police reporting that he had just been stabbed. When police arrived they found him with three stab wounds to his torso. He was treated at a St. Louis area hospital.
A statement from the Wood River Police Department alleged that the two were having a domestic dispute and Dublo used a butcher knife to stab her unnamed partner. The butcher knife was retained as evidence.
Bail was set at $50,000.
