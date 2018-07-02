Wood River man charged with injuring boyfriend, puppy

A domestic argument ended with violence and an injured puppy, according to Wood River Police.
Tavian Snead, 22, of Wood River is accused of battering his live-in boyfriend and injuring a small Dachshund puppy named Otis. Neighbors called police to the residence on reports of a disturbance, and found the boyfriend with visible injuries and the dog was lethargic.
Police believe that Snead was upset with the puppy and was holding it under running water. “The incident with the dog is what led to the domestic battery to the victim,” read a statement from Wood River Police.
Otis was taken to an animal hospital for treatment, and Chief Brad Wells confirmed that he is expected to recover.
Snead has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and domestic battery. Madison County Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder set bail at $40,000, and Snead has been released on bail.
Comments