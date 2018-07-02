Truck water rescue turns up empty, but investigation ensues on vehicle reported stolen

A truck found overturned in a creek near Lenzberg had been stolen in a neighborhing county, according to police.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a pickup truck overturned in a creek near Winter and Schmoll roads in rural St. Clair County at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. When the overturned Ford F150 pickup was removed from the creek, police found no one inside.
Marissa Fire and Rescue searched the creek and surrounding areas in case someone was ejected in the crash or walked or swam away, but no one was found.
The truck had been reported stolen in Randolph County earlier in the day, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department will pursue the follow-up investigation, according to a statement from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
