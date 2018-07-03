O'Fallon man sentenced for sexually assaulting relative

An O'Fallon man has pleaded guilty and will serve 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a family member under the age of 18.
Rick A. Bicknell, 61, was charged in September with four counts of assaults over the course of three years, police said in 2017. They said the abuse started in 2014; how Bicknell is related to the girl is not in court documents.
He will serve five years on each of two counts of criminal sexual assault, Judge Robert Haida ruled on June 22.
The BND earlier reported that the investigation began when a family member went to the police.
Comments