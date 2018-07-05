Man dead after group shot into Fourth of July crowd in East St. Louis, police say

Police were investigating a shooting in East St. Louis that killed one person and injured two others Wednesday night.
An unknown number of people fired multiple rounds into a crowd outside Quality Value Mart convenience store on Bond Avenue at 11:59 p.m, Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said.
Dye said three men were hit by gunfire and one of them, a 32-year-old man, died. His identity was not immediately released.
East St. Louis Police and the the Illinois State Police Violent Crimes Unit were investigating the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. People who call the line can remain anonymous.
