Woman stole money from elderly man in Southern Illinois, prosecutors say

A 49-year-old Fairfield woman has been charged with stealing money from an elderly man.
Julie Korte was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury on one count of unlawful financial exploitation of an elderly person and one count of theft.
The indictment lists one person, older than 70, as the victim. The relationship between Korte and the elderly man, Jerry Tullis, was not disclosed.
Charges say Korte stole between $500 and $10,000 from Tullis, and having control over his bank accounts with a value between $5,000 and $100,000.
She posted bail and was released from Wayne County jail on June 29.
