Southern Illinois man charged with sexually assaulting two girls

A 35-year-old Fairfield man has been charged with sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13.
Jason Hammock is facing two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of criminal sexual abuse. The indictment reads that for about year beginning on May 1, 2017, Hammock allegedly sexually touched two girls under the age of 13.
Hammock's bail was set at $250,000 and he remained in Wayne County jail on Thursday morning.
Court records show that Hammock was advised on May 31 in court that predatory criminal sexual assault of a child has a mandatory life sentence if convicted.
