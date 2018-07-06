Police release sketch of man whose body washed up in Illinois river

Police have released a sketch depicting a man whose body washed up in the Illinois River, in the hope of identifying him.
The man’s torso was found in Schuyler County in 2016, floating in the Illinois River where it was spotted by a commercial fisherman.
Foul play was suspected from the start; the county coroner said at the time that the limbs had definitely been removed. The investigation continued for more than seven months, but little progress was made.
More recently a skull washed up near Kingston Mines, and a DNA sample taken by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab matched the skull to the torso, according to WGEM.
Two separate forensic anthropologists examined the remains, and a forensic artist created a drawing of the man’s face.
The case is being investigated by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and foul play is suspected. Anyone with information can call the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 309-657-5532 or 309-573-2820.
Comments