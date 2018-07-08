Police capture third escaped inmate after monthlong manhunt in Southern Illinois

After a monthlong manhunt, police captured the third and final inmate on Saturday who escaped from White County Jail in June.
Saturday night, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and Cave-in-Rock Police Department took 61-year-old Johnny Tipton into custody.
Tipton, who was in jail facing theft charges, was found one day after police captured Zachery Shock, who was in jail awaiting trial on murder charges.
Shock was found walking along a rural road after a resident called police to report someone matching Shock's description in Gallatin County, according to the White County Sheriff's department.
Shock gave up without resistance and had a loaded gun in his possession, according to an Illinois State Police press release.
On June 16, Shock, Tipton and Justin Bray, 28, escaped from White County Jail by using a pipe to break a hole in the wall, according to WSIL.
Bray was caught later that night walking along a rural road, WSIL reported.
Police have been searching for Shock and Tipton for about three weeks.
