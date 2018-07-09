Belleville man charged with sexually abusing teenager

A 38-year-old Belleville man was charged Saturday with sexually abusing a child between May and June of this year.
Kelyn Stephens is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old minor, according to a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He knew the teenager's family when the abuse took place, and the teen's mother reported the alleged conduct to police.
Police do not believe there are any other children involved in the alleged activity, but if an adult is concerned about unsupervised contact between a child and Stephens, they can call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 618-277-3505.
Stephens is facing four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of sexually exploiting a child.
He remained in custody Monday morning in lieu of $200,000 bail.
