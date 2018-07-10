Manager charged with theft from Christian shop, clothes pantry in Mt. Vernon

The Mt. Vernon Christian Outreach and Resale shop reopened Saturday after closing for nearly a week after the company's manager was arrested and charged with theft from the store.
William C. Norton, 57, or Bonnie, was charged on July 2 with theft greater than $500, according to Jefferson County court records. He bailed out of jail on Monday, paying 10 percent of a $30,000 bail.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department reported on Facebook that property from the business was found during a search of Norton's home.
According to the post, Norton was "one of the primary focuses of the investigation, which involved ongoing thefts from the business."
Chris Bean, the store's owner, would not speak about the thefts because the investigation is ongoing, he said, but said family and close friends are helping run the store until it is financially feasible to hire new employees.
The store was closed from July 2 to July 7.
Bean said the store is not affiliated with any church, but operates as a clothes pantry for those in need including victims of fire, and provides household items to those in need.
It has been open since November of 2015, he said.
Comments