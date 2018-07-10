Man with kitchen knife tried to rob Maryville gas station, police say

A 49-year-old man armed with a kitchen knife tried to rob a gas station in Maryville on Sunday morning, police said.
Pierre S. Mark from Maryville was arrested in connection with the attempted robbery which police say occurred at about 9:15 a.m. at the Casey's General Store on South Center Street.
According to a Maryville Police press release, Mark went into the store brandishing a kitchen knife and ordered the cashier to give him the money in the drawer.
When the cashier refused, Mark told the cashier he had an accomplice outside with a gun. The cashier still refused and Mark left the store.
Maryville officers arrived at the store to investigate, leading to the arrest of Mark. He was charged with attempted armed robbery and his bail was set at $100,000.
