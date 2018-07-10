Man driving truck with 'Clean Money' decal used counterfeit bills, Columbia police say

Columbia Police were looking for a man Tuesday after they say he handed at least two local businesses fake $20 bills.
Officers say the man was driving a red pickup truck with a yellow decal on the tailgate that said "Clean Money."
The man was at the Columbia Center development at about 9 p.m. Sunday. While it was the second time police think he used a counterfeit $20 bill, it was the first time his image was caught on surveillance.
Police did not have other identifying information about the man.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the man in the photograph to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.
Police Chief Jerald D. Paul said the department is asking local businesses to use the special markers that show when a bill is real.
He said two businesses have reported counterfeit $20 bills, but he thinks there could be several more bills circulating in the area.
