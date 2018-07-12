Two charged in shooting after police say they found bloody chair, gun during search

Two men have been charged with an armed robbery after a man was shot in the hand in June.
Damion L. Bourn, 37, of Belleville, and Robert L. Smiley Jr., 34, of Caseyville, are charged with aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, in addition to other charges. Bourn also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. The charges accuse them of robbing Bobby Harmon.
Police were told that three suspects approached Harmon at 1401 N. Illinois St., Lot 14, early in the morning of June 25.
Harmon had been called to that address to assist with a vehicle repair, he told police, and was approached by three men and robbed at gunpoint. Harmon got into his vehicle and was driving his car on North Illinois Street when emergency services were called. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Searches at an address in Swansea and an address in Belleville yielded a firearm and a bloody chair, police said. Bourn was found and arrested at the Belleville address.
“During the course of the investigation, a Belleville Police officer was off-duty at the east end of Walmart and saw two of the suspects; and as a result of the great job he did, two suspects were taken into custody,” Swansea Chief Steve Johnson said.
Smiley was one of those men, and he was charged.
Charges against a third suspect, who was with Smiley at the Walmart, have been “taken under advisement pending further investigation,” Johnson said.
Bourn was at the St. Clair County Jail on $100,000 bail on Thursday afternoon. Smiley was at the St. Clair County Jail on $80,000 bail on Thursday afternoon.
Comments