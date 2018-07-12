Belleville father and girlfriend repeatedly beat young girl with belt, charges allege

A Belleville father and his live-in girlfriend are accused of beating the man’s 12-year-old daughter with a belt, according to charges announced Thursday.
Lamar D. Hill Jr., 31, and Casey D. Mosley, 28, were both charged with one count of aggravated battery to a child. Neither had been arrested as of Thursday afternoon. Their bails were set at $100,000 each.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services started an investigation into the girl’s bruising on May 18, deputies said. The child was examined and was found to have “multiple locations of bruising, both old and new, on several areas of the child,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. Some bruises appeared to have been caused by a belt, they said.
The girl was in the custody of other relatives as of Thursday after being removed from her father’s care, the sheriff’s department said. No other children lived in the home in the 3200 block of North Ursula Drive, officials said.
Sheriff Rick Watson, in a news release, said: “Parents are given leeway to discipline and use some corporal punishment, but there is a line between parenting and child abuse, and that line certainly is bruising or multiple injuries being inflicted on a child over a period of time.”
