Parents’ drunkenness caused death of 2-week-old baby in Collinsville, police say

The death of a 2-week-old baby in Collinsville last month was the result of the infant’s parents being drunk, police said Thursday.
Police announced Thursday that both parents have been charged with felony child endangerment in connection with the baby boy’s death.
The 2-week-old baby, named Jack, was dead upon the arrival of Collinsville Police early on the morning of June 16. The baby had been placed in bed with one passed-out parent by the other parent, and was found dead in the morning, police said.
Katie Seib, 28, and Brandon Fisk, 30, both of Collinsville, were charged with endangering the life or health of a child. Police believe that both parents had been drinking the night before, and that their inebriation caused the death of the child, according to a statement Thursday by Collinsville Police.
The charges are class 3 felonies, which generally are punishable by two to five years in prison.
Further details were not immediately released. Bail was set at $50,000 apiece.
