Southern Illinois woman charged with hiring man who killed her husband

The wife of a man killed in October has been charged with soliciting his death. The charges against the woman were issued days after a man pleaded guilty to killing the husband.
Carmen Stonemark, 54, of DeSoto, was taken into custody on Wednesday and remained at the Jackson County Jail on $2.5 million bail on Friday afternoon. She is charged in a grand jury indictment that alleges she “knowingly solicited” James Michael Deese to kill her husband, Frank Stonemark, 76.
Deese pleaded guilty on Monday to strangling and choking Carmen Stonemark’s husband on Oct. 29. He was charged in March, and he is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
Carmen Stonemark faces felony charges of solicitation for murder for hire, first-degree murder, and concealing a homicidal death. A news release from the state’s attorney of Jackson County says Stonemark moved her husband’s body from the place of his death to conceal information about his death.
Court records in Jackson County show that Carmen Stonemark filed in probate court for her husband’s estate earlier this month.
