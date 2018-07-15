Police investigate fatal stabbing of East St. Louis man

An East St. Louis man was stabbed several times and died from his injuries Saturday morning.
The victim was identified as 49-year-old Ocie Walton by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
Walton was pronounced dead at Touchette Regional Hospital at 11:20 a.m. Saturday as a result of the stab wounds he suffered, Dye said.
East St. Louis Police received a call at 10:42 a.m. Saturday in reference to the stabbing, which occurred in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue. The victim was taken to Touchette, where he died, Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said.
Police did not say whether they recovered the weapon used in the stabbing.
Jenkins said police are interviewing witnesses and following up on some strong leads.
