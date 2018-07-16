Columbia man broke into Millstadt garage and a tavern, police say

A 32-year-old Columbia man was charged in burglary of a home’s garage and a tavern in Millstadt.
Millstadt Police say Matthew C. Rautman broke into a home’s garage some time between June 24 and July 3, then broke into Ott’s Tavern, at 20 E. Washington St., around July 8.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft. Charging documents indicate he’s accused of stealing money from the tavern.
Lt. Alan Hucke, of the Millstadt Police Department, said the investigation was still active on Monday afternoon and would not say if others might have been involved.
Rautman remained at St. Clair County Jail on Monday afternoon in lieu of $80,000 bail.
Comments