Woman accuses Belleville officer of forcing her to perform sex act; ISP investigating

A Belleville police officer is under investigation by the Illinois State Police for allegedly forcing a woman to perform a sex act on him, police said.
The officer, whose name was not released, was placed on administrative leave with pay and taken off active duty, Belleville Police Chief Bill Clay confirmed Monday.
Clay said that after he was informed of the allegation, he called the Illinois State Police on July 7 to handle the investigation.
Illinois State Police Capt. Timothy Tyler said the case is being handled by detectives commanded by Lt. Calvin Brown in Collinsville.
Brown said the case remains under investigation and he declined further comment.
Clay said the woman filed the complaint after she had been driven to a MetroLink station by the police officer. Clay said he could not release further details about the allegation against the officer.
The woman was treated and released at a local hospital, Clay said.
Clay said he followed protocol established by a new state law that requires police departments to seek assistance from an outside agency when a sexual assault complaint involves a police officer.
Further details were not immediately available.
