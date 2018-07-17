Lebanon man gets probation for sex assault of 14-year-old girl

A 32-year-old man from Lebanon has been sentenced to 30 months probation after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage girl.
Orphas Odom Jr. was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged two days later with sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. He agreed to a plea deal in May.
A pre-sentencing investigation report stated a mental health evaluation found Odom was at “low risk for future offending,” Judge Robert Haida said during the sentencing.
Odom’s attorney, Robert Elovitz, told Haida that Odom lived with his mother, which is located within 500 feet of a licensed home day care. As a registered sex offender Odom was instructed to work out that issue with his probation officer.
Odom can have no contact with his victim or her immediate family, Haida ordered. He will also go through mandated sex offender treatment.
The Department of Children and Family Services has agreed for Odom to have visitation with his son, however.
