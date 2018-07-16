East St. Louis woman charged with using cord to choke, beat 9-year-old

An East St. Louis woman has been charged with choking a 9-year-old boy with a cord, and beating him “repeatedly” on his body with the cord.
Darshea D. Hicks, 37, was charged Friday with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child. Court documents allege the abuse happened on or about May 30.
A warrant for her arrest was issued the same day, and bail her bail was set at $30,000. As of Monday afternoon, she was not in custody.
Court documents say Hicks applied pressure on the boy’s neck with a cord, which “intentionally impeded the normal breathing,” and struck him “repeatedly” on his body with the cord.
The boy is listed as a family or household member of the defendant.
