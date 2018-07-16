Lori Stegall, left, and Timothy Graber
Lori Stegall, left, and Timothy Graber Provided
Lori Stegall, left, and Timothy Graber Provided

Crime

Two charged with burglarizing rural home; one escapes from custody

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

July 16, 2018 05:14 PM

Two people have been charged with a burglary on Rentchler Road in rural Belleville, and one escaped from custody while being treated at an area hospital.

The owner could remotely see when two people allegedly entered his house at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Clair County deputies located two people hiding inside the house. The people were taken into custody.

Lori Stegall, 52, who is homeless, is currently in custody in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. Timothy Graber, 45, of Fairview Heights, was taken to a local hospital after complaining of health issues and escaped from the hospital. His bail is set at $100,000.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

Anyone with information about Graber’s location or other thefts and burglaries in the southern area of St. Clair County between Belleville and Mascoutah is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5218.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  