Southern Illinois man headed to prison for dealing bath salts in two counties

An Alma man was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in federal prison for dealing bath salts.
Dennis R. Thacker Jr., 49, previously pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession, distribution and conspiracy to distribute bath salts in Marion and Clay counties. The drug can cause agitation, delusions, seizures and panic attacks, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Thacker will serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to Donald Boyce, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
The Flora Police Department, Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force and Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
