Police say man shot in Centralia is refusing to cooperate

A 21-year-old Centralia man was shot in the leg when gunshots were fired into his home Wednesday afternoon, police say.
According to WJBD, the man and his friend went inside the house in the 900 block of East Noleman at about 3:05 p.m. Shortly after, shots were fired into the house from a passing pickup truck.
The man was taken to the hospital, but police told WJBD he and his friend did not cooperate with police and refused to provide information on who may have fired the shots.
Police were investigating the shooting, WJBD reported.
