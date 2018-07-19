St. Libory man gets prison for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

A St. Libory man was sentenced to consecutive 25 years for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
Gage Little, 26, of Saint Libory, took a plea agreement and prosecutors dropped nine charges related to sexual assault of a child. In exchange, Gage pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, which occurred over four days in October and November of 2017.
The sentencing range for each charge is three years to life. He received a 12-year sentence for one and a 13-year sentence for the other. He will have to serve at least 85 percent of each sentence, meaning he would be in his late 40s before he is eligible for parole.
Charges against Little stated that he sexually touched the girl with his hand.
He was arrested the same day an investigation was opened regarding the sexual assaults, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Little remained at St. Clair County Jail on Thursday morning, where he had been held without bond since his arrest on Nov. 28.
Comments