Southern Illinois mom assaulted her 20-year-old daughter with knife, police say

A Wamac woman has been accused of pulling a knife on her 20-year-old daughter Tuesday.
Scenica Wilson, 38, was taken into custody on Wednesday and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon. Court records indicated she was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Wilson’s daughter, Amanda Galbreath, told police she had gone to her mother’s home on Tuesday, WJBD Radio reported. She told police that Wilson tried to cut her face with a box cutter, and she hit her mother with a flashlight on her head.
Galbreath was taken to the hospital, the radio station reported, and Wilson declined treatment.
