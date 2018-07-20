Man injured in drive-by shooting outside East St. Louis home, police say

A man was injured Thursday night during a drive-by shooting while standing in front of his East St. Louis home on Loiselle Drive.
The 41-year-old man survived and was taken to a hospital. Police did not release his identity or his medical condition.
East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said the shooting occurred at 10:04 p.m. Thursday on Loiselle Drive.
“The individual that lives at a residence there was standing in front of his house,” he said. “Two vehicles drove by. One suspect from one of the vehicles leaned out of his car and shot several rounds towards the subject who was standing in front of the residence. The resident and two cars in the driveway were struck by the gunfire.”
The man was struck at least once on his right ear, Simon said.
Simon said police were still investigating the shooting Friday.
The man’s mother was in a back room of the residence, but she was not injured.
Witnesses who were in the area told police they saw a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a red Chrysler with tinted windows drive slowly past the residence. They said they heard several loud popping noises they believed were gunshots.
Police asked that anyone with information call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6600.
