Teen shot multiple times near Collinsville; police searching for group of men

A teenage boy remained in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot multiple times Sunday night in the State Park Place neighborhood near Collinsville.
A group of men reportedly approached the 17-year-old and his friend while they were walking in an intersection at Art Street and Eva Street near Collinsville around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
The men and the teens had a conversation before at least two of the men began firing shots at the teenagers, police wrote. Additional information regarding what the conversation was about was not being released Monday morning, as officials said it may be critical to the investigation.
Police say they arrived to find the teen had been shot at least three times, but his friend had been able to escape uninjured.
Officials say they are looking for four men who were wearing dark clothing and fled on foot.
The teenager, who has not been identified, was taken to Cardinal Glennon and was listed as being in critical condition.
“The investigation is in the early stages and no motive or suspects have been identified,” Capt. Bruce Fleshren wrote in a statement.
He asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
