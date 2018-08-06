Police investigating 2 bank robberies along same road in Belleville, Shiloh

Shiloh and Belleville police were investigating two separate, but possibly connected, bank robberies that occurred along the same road Monday.
According to Shiloh police, a suspect robbed PNC Bank in Belleville on Green Mount Commons Drive directly before a robbery at Shiloh’s Commerce Bank about four miles north.
In Shiloh, a suspect entered Commerce Bank at 4400 Green Mount Crossing Drive at about 1:13 p.m. and implied he had a weapon, but he did not display one, according to Shiloh police.
The suspect in the Shiloh robbery was described as a 30-to-40-year-old black man, approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build and a goatee. He was wearing a yellow hat with an unknown emblem, a gray striped polo shirt, dark pants and dark shoes, according to police.
No one was injured during either incident.
In Shiloh, the suspect was seen fleeing on foot from the parking lot of the bank. Shiloh police said he entered a white passenger car and left the shopping complex.
The Belleville Police Department was also investigating the bank robbery at PNC Bank at 2500 Green Mount Road, about four miles away from Commerce Bank.
Belleville police did not immediately respond for comment.
Anyone with information about the Shiloh robbery can contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
