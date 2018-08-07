He was convicted by a jury and released before sentencing. Now, police can’t find him.

Mt. Vernon police were looking for a 33-year-old man on Tuesday who they say was convicted of unlawfully possessing a gun, released from jail and then didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing on Friday.
On May 4, Rodney E. Moore was found guilty by a jury of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a defaced firearm as a felon.
“Moore was released from custody, after his conviction, pending his sentencing date of August 3rd,” police wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
He did not appear for his sentencing hearing.
Police warned the public that they believe Moore to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 242-2131 or CrimeStoppers at 242-8477.
His first charged, possessing a firearm as a felon is a Class 3 felony and carries a prison sentence between two and 10 years, according to the Illinois General Assembly. The second charge, possessing a defaced firearm as a felon is also a Class 3 felony and could carry a sentence between six and 14 years in prison.
Jefferson County court records indicate his previous convictions include failing to report to a penal institution or to report for periodic imprisonment, resisting a peace officer and possessing marijuana. He was charged in July with damaging property, that case is still pending.
