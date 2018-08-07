Belleville police release surveillance video of attempted bank robbery

Belleville police released surveillance video Tuesday of an attempted bank robbery on Monday that occurred minutes before a bank robbery in Shiloh.
The video from police says the suspect entered PNC Bank at 2500 Green Mount Crossing Drive at about 1 p.m., about four miles south of Commerce Bank in Shiloh, which is along the same road.
In the video, the suspect is described as a black man, possibly in his 20s, who is about 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He is seen wearing a yellow hat with an unknown emblem, a gray striped polo shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.
In the video, the man is seen entering the bank, walking up to the teller and speaking to her. He waits for about a minute, then turns and walks away without any money.
According to Belleville Lt. Col. Matt Eiskant, a suspect walked into PNC Bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller hit a silent alarm to alert police.
The suspect left the bank and got into a white vehicle.
About five minutes later, the Shiloh bank was robbed down the road, Eiskant said. The suspect in the Shiloh bank robbery was described as wearing the same clothing and was seen leaving in a white car.
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery can contact Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212, and anyone with information about the Shiloh robbery can contact Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
