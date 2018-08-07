Belleville man fired semiautomatic weapon into crowd at Shiloh park, police say

A Belleville man shot a semiautomatic weapon into a crowd at a Shiloh park Sunday night, according to Shiloh police.
At about 8:20 p.m., Shiloh police received a report of shots fired into a crowd at Three Springs Park at 2250 Frank Scott Parkway.
Shiloh police pulled over and arrested Brian W. Crawford Jr., 19, near the park on Fortune Boulevard, according to a press release. A semiautomatic pistol was found in Crawford’s car, according to police.
Crawford was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a person without a gun permit.
Crawford was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Tuesday evening with a bail of $30,000.
