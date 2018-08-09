Southern Illinois man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting child

A Mt. Vernon man has been accused this week of sexually assaulting a relative younger than 13 in May.
Charles W. Broadway, 32, of Mt. Vernon, faces two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault where the victim is younger than 13, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
He was being held in the Jefferson County jail on Thursday morning. WJBD Radio reported that bail was set at $150,000.
He is alleged to have had sexual contact with the child in early May, according to court records, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Mount Vernon home on Tuesday. Broadway was arrested after an investigation.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535; @MaryCooleyBND
Comments