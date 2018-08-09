Shooting victim may have argued with suspected gunman on Facebook, investigators say

Investigators are using a woman’s Facebook account to investigate her boyfriend’s shooting death after he apparently argued with his suspected shooter about a week before he was killed in June.
Monique Burrage said her boyfriend Aaron D. Prayer used her Facebook account to contact the suspected shooter days before he was shot and showed screen shots of the conversation to investigators, according to information in a search warrant filed with St. Clair County.
Prayer was shot to death on June 4 in front of 411 Wimmer Place in East St. Louis.
Illinois State Police investigators have now requested her Facebook records, including status updates, emails and texts in their investigation into the death of Prayer.
The suspected gunman had not been charged in connection with Prayer’s death as of Thursday afternoon.
