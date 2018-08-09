Police search for man accused of stabbing cab driver in neck more than 12 times

Alton police were searching Thursday for a man they say stabbed a cab driver in the neck over 12 times.
An arrest warrant was issued for Arthur E. Smallwood, 54, on charges of attempted first-degree murder and battery.
Police said in a press release that Smallwood, who is from Alton, stabbed a driver for Alton’s Best Cabs more than 12 times, causing multiple wounds to his back, shoulder and neck.
Smallwood was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon and police were searching the area for him, according to the press release.
Police warned people not to try to apprehend Smallwood if they see him. Instead, people can contact the Alton Police Department with information at 618-463-3505 or anonymously at 618-465-5948.
Bail for Smallwood was set at $1 million.
