Semi drivers pull over swerving minivan on I-70 near Troy; driver charged with DUI

Two semitrailer drivers pulled over a driver who was swerving on Interstate 70 near Troy on Sunday afternoon, saving other drivers from potential accidents, police said.
Illinois State Police received two reports of a minivan “all over the road” around 3:30 p.m., Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said.
A third call came in shortly after, and the caller said the minivan driver crashed into the median, got out of the car, then got back in and proceeded to continue eastbound at about 20 mph., Dye said.
The two semi drivers then boxed in the minivan, forcing it to slow down and pull over to the shoulder. One of the semi drivers then got out and took the keys out of the minivan to keep the driver from resuming his trip.
A 33-year-old man from Bunker Hill was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs, Dye said. The man’s identity was not immediately released Sunday.
“This truck driver may have prevented this driver from being injured or injuring others,” Dye said.
Dye said the incident stopped traffic in the area.
