Armed men accused of kidnapping woman in Belleville

Two East St. Louis men are now facing aggravated kidnapping charges after Belleville police say they held a woman against her will with a weapon.
Charges allege that 25-year-old Barneshio A. White and 21-year-old Antonio K. Wright “knowingly and secretly confined Tamija Walton against her will while armed with a firearm” in a vehicle on Aug. 2.
Both White and Wright face charges of aggravated kidnapping while armed with a firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint in connection to the incident.
White was listed as inmate at the St. Clair County jail on Monday afternoon. Wright was not.
Belleville police did not immediately return a call for comment.
Both men live in the 800 block of North 84th Street in East St. Louis.
Comments