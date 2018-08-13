Man accused of child sex assault posts $20,000 bond

A 37-year-old Zeigler man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child is out of jail on a $20,000 bail.
Jeromy Bocook is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person under 18. He has previously been convicted of domestic battery and is charged with violating an order of protection, according to court records.
Bocook was charged July 20 and bail was set for $200,000. Ten percent, or $20,000, was paid on Aug. 7.
He is to be arraigned on Aug. 22, according to Franklin County courts.
Franklin County authorities did not immediately return requests for information on the case, including who posted the bond.
Comments