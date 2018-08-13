Missouri man charged with unlawful use of a weapon near Granite City abortion clinic

A Springfield, Missouri, man was arrested Saturday following a report of a man with a rifle near a Granite City abortion clinic.
Granite City Police arrested Kevin M. Brooks, 27, on Saturday near the Hope Clinic for Women, located in the 1600 block of 21st Street. In a press release, police said the suspect was “identified by numerous people” as the person with the rifle.
Brooks was charged Monday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was in custody as of Monday afternoon, and his bail was set at $30,000.
According to the release, no one was injured, and no shots were fired. Police took Brooks’ rifle, which was in his car, as evidence.
