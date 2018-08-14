He’s accused of exposing himself in Mascoutah. He faces a felony over an outlet cover.

A 25-year-old Mascoutah man is facing charges of exposing himself at the city’s park.
Charges allege that Jacob R. Gruber, 25, “knowingly exposed” himself with the intent to arouse himself” while at Scheve Park at Harnett Street and Haper Road on Saturday. Public indecency is a misdemeanor.
He was arrested and taken into custody. Mascoutah Police say he then committed a felony by damaging property at the police station. They say he damaged a sign and electrical outlet cover, and the damage was less than $500.
