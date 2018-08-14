Belleville man accused of biting cop during domestic disturbance

A 26-year-old Belleville man is accused of biting a police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Patrick J. McManus is accused of grabbing a family member by the neck with his hands on Saturday. When police arrived at Guetterman Drive, they say McManus bit one officer and pulled away from another in an attempt to resist arrest.
McManus is charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting a police officer.
He was being held on a $10,000 bail Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
