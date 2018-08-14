Police searching for man they say robbed a Belleville grocery store

Police released footage of a man they say robbed a grocery store in Belleville on Saturday.
The surveillance footage shows say a white man walking into Farm Fresh Dairy, located at 1805 North Belt West, at 8:38 p.m. Saturday night.
He walks up to the cash register and can be seen talking to someone behind the counter. According to police, he asked the clerk for several packs of cigarettes. He points his left arm at the clerk with a bag covering his hand, tells the clerk he has a weapon and demands money.
According to police, the clerk gave the man cash and the suspect ran from the store, fleeing in an extended cab pickup truck.
He was wearing a black shirt, gray hat and dark pants. Text in the video describes the man as 6 foot 1 with brown hair, a red beard and in his 30s. He has tattoos on his arms and possibly on his neck.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Belleville Police asked anyone with information to call 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
