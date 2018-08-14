O’Fallon man charged with falsely making terroristic threats at mall while out on bond

An O’Fallon man who had previously been charged with making threats against a police officer was charged Tuesday with falsely making terroristic threats at St. Clair Square mall in Fairview Heights.
Fazil M. Imdad, 47, allegedly threatened to hit customers with his car as they exited the mall Sunday, according to charges filed in St. Clair County. He also allegedly threatened to hit any police officers who responded.
Imdad was charged Tuesday with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of disorderly conduct. His bail was set at $100,000.
When police searched the mall’s parking lot around 8:20 p.m. Sunday and didn’t find anything suspicious, they were given an audio recording of the 911 call, according to a Fairview Heights Police Department news release. Officers recognized Imdad’s voice in the background of the call, the release stated.
Imdad was later found and arrested without incident at his Swansea business, Signarama, according to the release.
At the time of his arrest, Imdad was out on bond for other felony charge from June in Fairview Heights, where he allegedly threatened to send people to a police officer’s home to shoot him.
In that case, Imdad was charged with threatening a public official, aggravated battery against a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest.
Comments