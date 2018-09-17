Man in Hardee’s uniform robbed Verizon store, police say

A 35-year-old St. Louis man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a Verizon Wireless store in Wood River.
Police are looking for Ronald D. Mottley, who they say was wearing a Hardee’s uniform, hat and apron at the time of the robbery. A news release from the Wood River Police Department on Monday said Mottley was charged with robbery.
According to the news release, Mottley walked into the store at 623 Wesley Drive and asked about iPhones around 11:30 a.m. Friday. While an employee was assisting him, he took two phones from him and ran south from the store.
By talking to people in businesses, police were able to identify Mottley as the suspect, the news release said. His address was listed in the 1500 block of Pine Street in St. Louis.
A warrant for Mottley’s arrest was active on Monday afternoon. His bond was set at $60,000.
