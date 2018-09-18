Club’s valet struck and killed in hit-and-run while working, police say

A 39-year-old parking lot attendant working in East St. Louis was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver just before 9 p.m. Monday.
Kenya Randall, of East St. Louis, was working at Club Da Beano when he was struck by a dark colored SUV, according to East St. Louis Det. Sgt. Gilda Johnson. The vehicle was last seen traveling west in the 6800 block of State Street.
Johnson said investigators are working to get video surveillance from the area to help them identify the vehicle.
The accent happened at 8:53 p.m., Johnson said.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Randall was pronounced at 10:34 p.m.
Johnson said Randall was in the street parking cars when he was struck.
“The driver kept going,” she said.
Earlest Johnson is the manager of Club Da Beano. He said Randall had worked at the club for a couple of month after he was referred by another club employee and that Randall was living in a half-way house in East St. Louis.
“We ran outside. He was laying in the middle of the street. He was breathing, but he wasn’t responsive. He was fighting. We did what we could. Somebody who worked in nursing was passing by. She got out of her car to help us. We called 911, but we also did everything we could to help him,” Earlest Johnson said.
The manager said Randall was a good, quiet and humble man. His nickname at the club was “BA” because he was from Baltimore.
“BA was a laid back kind of a guy — and he kept a smile on his face,” Earlest Johnson said.
Earlest Johnson said he was dumbfounded about how someone could strike a person and not stop.
“I just don’t understand that. It is sad ... this world we live in,” Earlest Johnson said. “This is a small city. You read about circumstances like this in the newspaper or see them on the television news happening other places, but you don’t usually see see it happening here like that. Everybody here knows each other. Usually. it is personal when something happens here.”
Randall was not from the area and his family does not live here, Earlest Johnson said.
“He didn’t have problems with people and nobody should have had problems with him. He came to work and left. He will be missed by all of us here at the club,” Earlest Johnson said.
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call East St. Louis police at 618-482-6767.
