Police investigate 14th reported homicide of year after man killed in East St. Louis

Police were investigating after a 29-year-old man’s death Tuesday night became the 14th homicide to occur this year in East St. Louis.
Officers were called to 1136 Division Ave. for a report of a shooting. Once there, they found Jerron Felton on the ground at the Norman E. Owens housing complex, according to East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon.
Felton is from Illinois, however Simon said he had several addresses on his record so police were unsure where he was currently living.
Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the fatal shooting.
“Two unknown males walked up to the victim. They got into an argument. One of the males who approached the victim pulled out a gun and shot several times at Felton,” Simon said, adding that Felton was struck in his chest.
Witnesses told police the gunman shot six or seven times and that both suspects ran west from the area.
Police had not provided description of the suspects as of Wednesday morning.
Felton was taken to a St. Louis hospital where he later died, according to Simon.
East St. Louis is investigating the shooting alongside Illinois State Police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Jerri Hochmuth with Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990 or East St. Louis police at 618-482-6700.
The police chief said that last year at this time East St. Louis had recorded 29 homicides.
Johnny Scott, former president of the local NAACP chapter, said he supports Simon, who recently was named police chief.
“The new chief is doing a yeoman’s job,” Scott said.
“We’ve got to get these guns off the streets,” Scott said. “I am going to do all I can to help the East St. Louis police chief and the surrounding police departments who are working with East St. Louis to get the criminals off our streets.”
Comments