Another Alorton official faces legal trouble

The Alorton village administrator pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to making a false statement in an interview with police in 2017 about a car used by suspects in a shooting.
Lamar Gentry, 71, of East. St. Louis, faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, according to a news release from Steven D. Weinhoeft, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Gentry was not at work Wednesday.
The false statement originated when Gentry told members of the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force that a white Impala vehicle had been sold and was partially paid for. That vehicle was used a shooting in St. Louis, and the municipal license plates were assigned to Gentry.
An investigation showed that the vehicle had not been sold.
The U.S. attorney’s office did not comment on what, if any, relationship Gentry had to the suspects who used the vehicle.
The mayor of Alorton, Jo Ann Reed, is also under investigation by the corruption task force and St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly has called for her to resign from office.
Reed is under investigation after a motorist told police a woman on Interstate 64 Saturday was driving a police car that had lights flashing and a sign on the driver’s side door that said “Mayor Jo Ann Reed.”
“If she had any shame, she’d do the people of Alorton a favor and resign,” Kelly said.
Reed also faces charges of vote buying and official misconduct for allegedly demoting a police sergeant.
The Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force has agents from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and the Illinois State Police.
